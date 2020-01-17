Bill Would Extend Sunset Date on Law Allowing Temporary Boater Safety Cards

A state law allowing persons or companies that rent or sell vessels to issue temporary boating safety I-D cards could be extended if one lake area Representative gets his way. The 124th district’s Rocky Miller has introduced the bill which, if ultimately approved and signed, would extend the law from expiring at the end of 2022 by ten years changing the expiration date to December 31, 2032. The bill has already been read twice in the House and referred to the Transportation Committee for a hearing.