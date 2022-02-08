News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bills Sponsored By Lake Representative Would Provide Sale Tax Exemption For Medical Devices

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 8, 2022 , , , ,

A House Bill being considered in this year’s General Assembly that would provide a sales tax exemption for certain medical devices used in the treating of cancer has advanced as far as a committee hearing.

The bill, sponsored by the 124th district’s Doctor Lisa Thomas would cover devices that use electric fields and, also, allow the sales tax exemption to include components and repair parts, and disposable or single patient use supplies.

The bill was heard in a hearing late last month by the House Ways and Means Committee but has not been placed on the calendar, to date, for any further consideration.

