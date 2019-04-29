News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bird Enclosure Catches on Fire, Damages Nearby House

What could’ve been really significant damage is prevented after a large bird enclosure near a Camdenton area house goes up in the flames over the weekend. The Mid-County Fire District reports the call to 66 Suzanne Drive was received Saturday afternoon and, upon arrival, fire was discovered coming from the outside wall of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished with only minor smoke and water damage inside the house. It was determined that the blaze started in the bird enclosure before spreading. Firefighters from Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach assisted at the scene and there was one injury reported to a firefighter…it was described as minor. The fate of one large bird, reported to have been in the enclosure before the fire started, is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Local News

