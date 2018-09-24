News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bizarre End to Missing Person Case

By Leave a Comment

The search for a missing Camden County woman appears to finally be over after a somewhat bizarre set of circumstances.  Last Wednesday, the Camden County Sheriff’s office posted a plea for information on the whereabouts of 29-year old Colleen Putman, who hadn’t been seen since September 14th.  That’s when she had told a friend that she was leaving to meet a man from a dating site and would be back in a couple days.  After several days, a woman claiming to be Putman posted on the sheriff’s social media feed that she was fine and that she knew the person she was meeting.  Despite repeated posts from people who had been in touch with Putman, along with a number of phone calls and text messages indicating she was okay, the woman refused to meet face to face with police so that they could verify her identity and safety.  The sheriff’s office does not remove or update missing persons posts until they have that confirmation.  Finally, after several days of cat and mouse, Putman has apparently met with law enforcement and is no longer considered to be missing or in danger.

