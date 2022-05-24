With the call going out for blood donations of all types, the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks event Today.

“You don’t have to register in advance, you can just walk in and donate blood from 9 to 2 at Willmore Lodge” says chamber executive director Morgan Crainshaw.

Following the blood drive at the Lake Area Chamber, the CBCO will then do a quick change of venue for another event being hosted on Tuesday by the Camdenton Chamber.

That effort will run from 9:30-3:30.