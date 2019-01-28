Blunt Co-Sponsors Bill to Preserve Historic Battlefields

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is co-sponsoring a bill to help restore and preserve historic battlefields. The Preserving America’s Battlefields Act would provide funding and support to transform battlefields into tourist attractions. It includes reauthorization for a program providing matching grants to encourage state and private investment. That program has been used at such historic sites as Gettysburg, Antietam, Appomattox and Wilson’s Creek in Missouri, among others.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.