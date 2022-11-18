Blunt Joins Democrats In Signing Legislation On Same Sex Marriage

Retiring Missouri U.S. Senior Senator Roy Blunt was among 12 Republicans who joined the Democratic caucus in voting in favor of a proposal to protect same-sex marriages under federal law Wednesday.

In a statement Blunt says the bill ensures that people who are legally married in one state have the same protections and responsibilities in any other state. He says it also enhances the religious freedom for all Americans by protecting religious organizations from retaliation by federal agencies due to their views on marriage.

Meanwhile Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley voted against the legislation.