News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Politics State News Top Stories

Blunt Joins Democrats In Signing Legislation On Same Sex Marriage

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 17, 2022 ,

Retiring Missouri U.S. Senior Senator Roy Blunt was among 12 Republicans who joined the Democratic caucus in voting in favor of a proposal to protect same-sex marriages under federal law Wednesday.

In a statement Blunt says the bill ensures that people who are legally married in one state have the same protections and responsibilities in any other state. He says it also enhances the religious freedom for all Americans by protecting religious organizations from retaliation by federal agencies due to their views on marriage.

Meanwhile Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley voted against the legislation.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Mayor Says New Projects In Town Are Exciting For The Community

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Four Injured In Camden County Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Mayor Says New Projects In Town Are Exciting For The Community

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Four Injured In Camden County Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Politics State News Top Stories

Blunt Joins Democrats In Signing Legislation On Same Sex Marriage

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum