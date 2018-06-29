News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Blunt Praises Passage of Defense Funding Legislation

Several Missouri and national defense priorities stand to benefit with the overwhelming passage of the Fiscal Year-2019 Defense Appropriations bill. Senator Roy Blunt issued a statement of support, Thursday, praising passage of the bill by the full Appropriations Committee. Key priorities in the bill, according to the senator, include: a 2.6 percent military pay raise…the largest in nearly a decade; end strength increases for the military; increased funding for Whiteman Air Force Base and the Missouri National Guard; and increased funding for research investments along with impact aid. Blunt says bi-partisan passage of the appropriations bill had been a top priority of his.

