Blunt-Sponsored Bill Would Expand U.S. Aid for Child Development Internationally

A bill co-sponsored by Senator Roy Blunt would expand efforts to improve early childhood development in other countries. The Global Child Thrive Act builds on programs that have been in existence since 2005 when legislation created a special advisor to oversee and coordinate U.S. aid to orphans and other vulnerable children. The new bill expands the advisor’s role and gives him oversight over more departments and agencies that have roles in childhood development internationally.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.