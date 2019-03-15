Blunt Votes to End Emergency Declaration

A Senator from Missouri cites the possibility of setting dangerous precedent as the reason for his vote to end the President’s declaration of emergency along the southern border. Roy Blunt was one of a dozen Republicans in the senior chamber to vote in favor of a resolution of disapproval. While saying he supports border security, Blunt says there are other ways to accomplish it without the emergency declaration, which he says could have set a dangerous precedent with Democrats considering using the same tool to implement strict gun control or the Green New Deal.