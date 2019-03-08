News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Board of Aldermen Approves Zoning Change for Development of Former Franklin Lodge Site

The oldest hotel at the Lake of the Ozarks is being brought back to life. Shaun Hill is developing the former Franklin Lodge and Osage Beach Lodge building into an upscale fine dining establishment with condos available for vacation rentals.

The building hasn’t been in operation since the 1960’s. When it opens later this year, Hill says it will be something unique to the lake.

The restaurant is expected to open in May while the lofts should be available by Memorial Day or the middle of June.  The Board of Aldermen approved first reading of a needed zoning change for the establishment at Thursday night’s meeting.

