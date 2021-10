A couple meetings are on tap around the Lake Area for tonight.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen gathers at 6:00 in city hall with several items appearing on the agenda including approving a contract for an audit of the 2021 financial statements.

The Laurie Board of Aldermen also convenes at 6:00 with the sidewalk project and waterline expansion project highlighting the agenda.

A closed meeting also appears on the agenda tonight in Laurie.