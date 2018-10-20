Boat Burglaries Under Investigation

There have been a series of burglaries from boats in recent weeks. The Miller County Sheriff has shared a video online of suspects slipping under boat covers and stealing stereo equipment. It’s believed that they have hit several locations around Lake of the Ozarks. The video is from Bravo Shop and was taken on October 15th. It’s also believed that they’ve hit boats at other marinas and shops including HP Mafia. A reward of at least $2,000 is being offered for information leading to their prosecution. If you have information that may be helpful to the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at 369-2341.