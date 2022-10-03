News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Boat Collision On The Lake Sends One To The Hosptial

Two boats collided on The Lake in Camden County Friday and one of the two operators was seriously injured.

The State Water Patrol report says it happened at the 18 mile marker in the Main Channel at around 3:40 PM.

A 2001 Ranger Bass Boat was crossing the channel and entered the path of a 2002 Searay.

The driver of the Bass Boat, identified as 68 year old Ward Twyford of St. Charles, received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Health in Osage Beach.

The other operator, 57 year old Penny Thurman of Grain Valley Missouri suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

