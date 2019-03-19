Boat Crashes Through Fence at Osage Beach General Store

A one-vehicle accident involving a boat being pulled on a trailer in Osage Beach could have been a lot worse, instead it’s just a really bad start to the boating season. Police say it happened shortly after 3:15 Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Casey’s, along the parkway. A 69-year-old from Pittsburg, Missouri, claimed he was backing his 26-foot boat and trailer when the accelerator stuck sending the boat crashing into a wooden fence and traveling off the edge of the parking lot dropping about 5 feet. No one was injured in the accident and a damage estimate to the boat was not available.