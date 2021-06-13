News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Boat Explodes At Lake Of The Ozarks

By

Three people are okay, but their boat is a total loss after it exploded on Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning.

Donna Wilson tells KRMS News it happened shortly after refueling “After fueling, we got away from the dock and one of the engine wasn’t turning over right away. After trying several times, my husband decided he would let it rest.”

Taylor Wilson was on the boat with her grandparents “I was sitting on the back, and the burst of it threw me up into the air, then back into the water.”

Taylor says her grandparents were on a different part of the boat when the explosion happened.

Both grandparents are okay, but Taylor’s grandfather, Wes Wilson, was taken to the hospital “He is ok, he does have some burns on his legs and his arms…and he has pain on the back of his head.”

The explosion happened in a cove at the 18 and a half mile marker of the main channel.

The cause of the explosion in not yet known.

 

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com