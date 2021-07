Mechanical issues are taking the blame for injuries to an Orrick man Tuesday on Truman Lake, in Benton County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pontoon suddenly lunged forward and that’s when the seat a passenger was sitting in flipped backwards.

The man was thrown from the boat and investigators say he came down on the railing.

The man was taken to a Clinton Hospital with moderate injuries, but the captain was not hurt.

It’s unknown if the man who was hurt was wearing a safety device.