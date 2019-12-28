Boat Show Season Right Around the Corner

We may not even be a week into the official winter season but there’s not a better time to start thinking about the next boating season. That’s according to KRMS’s very own Captain Bob May who hosts the “No Wake Zone” show which can also be heard worldwide. May says, believe it or not, the boat show season is right around the corner…

NEWS-12-28-19 Boat Show Season - 28th December 2019

January is a busy month with boat shows also scheduled to begin on the 23rd at the Overland Park Convention Center and on the 30th at the America’s Center dome in St. Louis. And for those who want to do a little pre-shopping to save big bucks, the boat shows are the perfect opportunity to do just that.