News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Boat Wreck on Niangua Arm Seriously Injures a Lebanon man

By Leave a Comment

An outing on the water is cut short at Lake of the Ozarks when two boats collided with each other at the 14.9 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm in Camden County. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened around 8:40 Saturday morning when the two boats operated by 53-year-old Timothy Cox, from Lake St. Louis, and 62-year-old Robert Coffey, of Lebanon, were headed toward each other head-on. Cox and Coffey, both, turned in the same direction with the boat operated by Cox going over the top of the boat operated by Coffey. Coffey was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional. Cox was uninjured. Neither had been wearing a safety device at the time.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!