Boat Wreck on Niangua Arm Seriously Injures a Lebanon man

An outing on the water is cut short at Lake of the Ozarks when two boats collided with each other at the 14.9 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm in Camden County. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened around 8:40 Saturday morning when the two boats operated by 53-year-old Timothy Cox, from Lake St. Louis, and 62-year-old Robert Coffey, of Lebanon, were headed toward each other head-on. Cox and Coffey, both, turned in the same direction with the boat operated by Cox going over the top of the boat operated by Coffey. Coffey was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional. Cox was uninjured. Neither had been wearing a safety device at the time.