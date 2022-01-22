Boater safety courses offered by the Highway Patrol are coming up across the Show Me State.

Officials with agencies like the LOZ Water Safety Council say now is the time for new residents to get acquainted with Missouri’s water laws.

“Lake of the Ozarks contributes to 50% of the incidences that occur, that’s everything from boat crashes to boat related injuries and fatalities” says Captain Doug Beck with the council.

He tells KRMS News quite often accidents on the water could have easily been avoided, had the operator received the proper training “86% of the people that incur into these accidents do not have any boating education.”

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984 to possess a certified boating safety education card, in order to operate a boat or jet ski on any waterway.

More details on where these courses are offered can be found below:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Patrol is offering boating safety courses to inform and motivate boaters to prepare for the boating season. These approved courses meet the national boating educational standard.

“Missouri’s many rivers and lakes offer a variety of boating opportunities,” said Col. Olson. “Please do your part: Take a boating safety class. Join us in our mission to promote safety on our waterways.”

Boaters have the opportunity to sign up for a certified course in a classroom at: https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses

The classroom courses provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol are free, but registration is required and the boater ID card costs $15.

Don’t see classes in your troop location? Please contact your nearest troop headquarters and ask to speak with a marine operations supervisor to check the possibility of administering additional classes. Troopers welcome invitations to teach classes for groups and teams throughout the state.

TROOP HEADQUARTERS CONTACT INFORMATION:

Troop A Lee’s Summit- (816) 622-0800

Troop B Macon- (660) 385-2132

Troop C Weldon Spring- (636) 300-2800

Troop D Springfield- (417) 895-6868

Troop E Popular Bluff- (573) 840-9500

Troop F Jefferson City- (573) 751-1000

Troop G Willow Springs- (417) 469-3121

Troop H St. Joseph- (816) 387-2345

Troop I Rolla- (573) 368-2345

U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate that of the boating crashes where the level of operator education was known, 80.6% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction. In contrast, only 19.4% of deaths occurred on vessels where the operator possessed a nationally-approved boating safety education certificate.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others. Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!