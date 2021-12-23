News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Body Discovered Near Submerged Car in Morgan County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 22, 2021 , , , ,

The body of a Sedalia man who, likely, died as a partial result of hypothermia is discovered not far from a pond where his car was also found on private property in Morgan County.

Sheriff Norman Dills says that the Kansas City Police Aviation Division played a key role in locating the submerged car on the property near highway-M and Pond Road this past Saturday.

The subsequent search discovered the body of Jimmy “JD” Collins who had been reported missing since around Thanksgiving.

Initial results of the autopsy done in Columbia identified the hypothermia as a possible contributing cause in the death.

