Body Found on Horseshoe Bend

Authorities in Camden County confirm the discovery of a body on Horseshoe Bend late last week. Sheriff Tony Helms tells KRMS News that not many details are available but he does say the male subject, whose name is not being released at this time, had apparently been dead for a couple days before being discovered in a wooded area with cuts to both wrists. However, it’s unclear if that was the cause or contributed to the man’s death. An autopsy, apparently, will not be conducted.