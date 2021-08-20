News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Body Of Fort Wood Solider Missing Since Sunday Found In The River

By

The body of a Fort Leonard Wood Solider who went missing last Sunday has been found in the Gasconade River.

According to sources, the body of Specialist Joshua Morrison was found Thursday morning during the 2nd day of search and rescue operations.

Morrison had been on a Kayaking trip with friends on Sunday, but sources say he decided to go off on his own.

Later in the week family and friends reported that he hadn’t spoken to them and no one had seen him.

During a search on Wednesday, officials say they found his Kayak and a backpack by the riverside.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com