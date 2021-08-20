Body Of Fort Wood Solider Missing Since Sunday Found In The River

The body of a Fort Leonard Wood Solider who went missing last Sunday has been found in the Gasconade River.

According to sources, the body of Specialist Joshua Morrison was found Thursday morning during the 2nd day of search and rescue operations.

Morrison had been on a Kayaking trip with friends on Sunday, but sources say he decided to go off on his own.

Later in the week family and friends reported that he hadn’t spoken to them and no one had seen him.

During a search on Wednesday, officials say they found his Kayak and a backpack by the riverside.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.