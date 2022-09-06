News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Sep 5, 2022

The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

Sep 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Lake Area Fugitive Apprehended When Warrensburg Police Dog Takes ‘Bite Out of Crime’

Sep 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Camden EMA Partnership with NWS Recognized

Aug 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released

Sep 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

Sep 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Lake Area Fugitive Apprehended When Warrensburg Police Dog Takes ‘Bite Out of Crime’

Sep 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Camden EMA Partnership with NWS Recognized

Aug 30, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com