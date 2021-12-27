News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Boeing Confirms Sonic Boom Last Week

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 27, 2021 , , ,
jet fighter creating sonic boom over the sea with ships

The big boom last week has now been confirmed as a Sonic Boom.

In a letter submitted by Boeing officials out of St. Louis, the company indicated they were conducting tests for the US Government as a contracted company.

Boeing’s test aircrafts have been going supersonic for the past year across the Lake Area, with this being the third confirmed Sonic Boom since the start of the year.

Residents on social media however say this was the largest boom they’ve ever heard, with it causing some places to receive minor damage.

