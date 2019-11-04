Bomb Scare Suspect Scheduled for Court Hearing

A man who told authorities he had C4 explosives in a Camdenton hotel room will be in court Monday. A counsel status hearing is scheduled for Anthony Harris of Kansas City. The claim was made while authorities were searching his room at the Sleep Inn following a report of a disturbance from hotel staff. Although the material in his possession eventually was found to not be explosive, police say he did have several weapons and drugs in his possession. Harris is charged with four counts of drug trafficking and a count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.