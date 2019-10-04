Bomb Scare Suspect to Appear in Court Monday

A Kansas City man arrested after a bomb scare at Sleep Inn in Camdenton will be in court next week. Anthony Martinez Harris is scheduled for a hearing Monday. He’s currently being held without bond on four counts of drug trafficking and a charge of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. The Sleep Inn and the parking lot were evacuated last week when authorities were told there was C4 explosive in Harris’ room. Tests later conducted by the Highway Patrol bomb squad determined that the substance found was not explosive. Authorities seized thousands of dollars in cash, three weapons, ammunition, and massive amounts of drugs from the room and the vehicle, which was reported stolen from the Kansas City area.