Bomb Threat Directed Towards Osage Middle School

Another threat of violence at School of the Osage…this time, according to the district, a middle school student on Tuesday made a bomb threat towards the school.

District officials and Osage Beach police acted quickly to start an investigation which concluded that there is no active bomb threat or imminent danger towards the middle school. No other information was released on the threat.

Just two weeks ago, following an earlier threat that was determined to have been a hoax and originated from out of state, a targeted threat was directed towards the district resulting in in-person classes and extended learning to be cancelled for two days.

The student is expected to be disciplined appropriately and classes were not affected this time.