A Camdenton man charged with two counts of child molestation has received a reduction in his bond. Skyler Joseph Reeves was charged with two counts of fourth-degree molestation in August for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year old girl. His bond was originally set at $50,000 cash only. That has now been modified to $25,000 cash or $250,000 surety. Reeves is due back in court October 10th for a preliminary hearing.