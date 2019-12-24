Bond Reduced for Man Accused of Sex Crime Involving Young Child

A Miller County judge has reduced the bond for a Tuscumbia man accused of a sex crime involving a young child. Bond for Jerami Smith was originally set at $250,000 in late October. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 17. During a hearing Monday, his bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety with GPS monitoring. Smith is charged with statutory rape – deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 12.