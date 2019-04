A judge in Camden County has denied a request to reduce the bond for a former school custodian accused of lewd conduct. Jesse Warren Devore was in court Thursday. He’s charged with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15. The alleged misconduct occurred in a school restroom with a student present. Devore is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing May 9th.