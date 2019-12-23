Bond Reduction Hearing Today for Tuscumbia Man Charged With Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy

A 38-year-old Tuscumbia man accused of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse-with a person under the age of 12 is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom today seeking a bond reduction. The charge against Jerami David Smith was filed in late October for the alleged incident which, apparently, happened on January 1st of 2018. Smith is being represented by a private attorney. Bond on the charge was set at $250-thousand.