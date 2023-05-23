Bond Revoked For Man Who Made Bomb Threat In Lebanon Last Year

A man who made a bomb threat at a medical facility last year in Lebanon has his bond revoked.

Law enforcement says that in 2022, 34-year-old Tony Williams of Lebanon walked into the facility yelling and screaming about his back and told people he wasn’t leaving until he got to see a doctor and obtained medication.

Witnesses told officers he said there was a bomb inside the building, and he appeared to be under the influence of some unidentified substance.

Williams pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of making a terrorist threat and possession of a controlled substance last December.

He was sentenced to seven years but that sentence was suspended…..but he was placed on five years’ probation.

On Thursday the judge found Williams in violation of his probation.

And he was ordered held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.

Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled that Williams posed a threat to public safety. Although court records do not spell out how Williams’ probation was violated.