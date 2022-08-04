News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bond Set for Versailles Woman Accused of Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death, the Defense Argues Self-Defense

Aug 4, 2022

Bond has been set for a 57-year-old woman from Versailles charged with second-degree murder. Tracia Lannette Caruso appeared in custody in court Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing. By the time it was over, the court set a bond of $250-thousand for Caruso with an added condition that she cannot possess a firearm. Caruso was taken into custody without bond in early July after, allegedly, shooting 65-year-old Dennis Seybold who, the defense argues, had tried to strangle her before she shot him in self-defense. Investigators say, however, that there were no physical signs that Caruso had been assaulted by Seybold. As of late Thursday morning, Caruso remained in custody with her next court date set for a case review on August 17th.

 

