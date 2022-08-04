The morning coffee routine at the Y-Road General Store in Linn Creek proves to be anything but routine Wednesday morning when a man from Bonne Terre started assaulting several employees and patrons of the business before demanding money from the cash register. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says 43-year-old Jeffrey Walker also allegedly kicked an off-duty nurse’s dog while she was trying to help one of the victims, and then chased her on foot down Crystal Springs Road. Arriving deputies took Walker into custody but not before he assaulted one of the deputies and did considerable damage to the convenience store. Walker is formally charged with felonies for robbery, assault, property damage, harassment and DWI persistent offender. Walker also faces misdemeanor charges of assault, animal abuse and property damage. He was taken to the Camden County Jail and is being held without bond.

Post navigation