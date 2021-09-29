Boone Judge Denies AG Schmitt’s Request For School Mask Mandate Class Action Lawsuit

A Boone County Judge is saying no to Missouri’s Attorney General on changing a lawsuit aimed at Masks in Columbia Schools to a class-action suit for all districts in Missouri.

In several rulings on Tuesday, Circuit Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs denied both a motion for the class-action suit as requested by AG Eric Schmitt, as well as a motion for special needs families to intervene, but he also rejected the Columbia district’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Schmitt had also asked for a preliminary injunction against the mask requirements.

The district declared this a victory for schools across the state, but Schmitt says he will continue to fight against the “ever changing goal post” of these mask mandates, despite the ruling.