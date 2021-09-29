News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Boone Judge Denies AG Schmitt’s Request For School Mask Mandate Class Action Lawsuit

By

A Boone County Judge is saying no to Missouri’s Attorney General on changing a lawsuit aimed at Masks in Columbia Schools to a class-action suit for all districts in Missouri.

In several rulings on Tuesday, Circuit Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs denied both a motion for the class-action suit as requested by AG Eric Schmitt, as well as a motion for special needs families to intervene, but he also rejected the Columbia district’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Schmitt had also asked for a preliminary injunction against the mask requirements.

The district declared this a victory for schools across the state, but Schmitt says he will continue to fight against the “ever changing goal post” of these mask mandates, despite the ruling.

Filed Under: COVID 19, Local News, Politics, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com