The heat may seem pretty oppressive for many but for around 300 youngsters, including Lake Ozark Boy Scout Troop-21, it’s just another day of earning merit badges at Camp Hohn in Laurie.

Shawn Merrill, from the Lake Ozark Fire District, is serving as the camp medic this year and says, so far, it’s been relatively routine despite the heat…“Just a lot of slips and falls, scrapping the knees….things like that. The heat is the big thing…we’re making sure everybody is drinking plenty of fluid’s and not getting dehydrated.”

Included in the many activities, the Boy Scouts get to cook and clean up after themselves.

And, as far as walking is concerned, the scouts and their leaders will put in more than 30 miles of walking before the week is over.