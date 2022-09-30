News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Boy Struck While Riding Bicycle In Camdenton

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 29, 2022 , , ,
Camdenton Police say a 12 year old boy was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle.

The department says in a news release it happened at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54 shortly after 4 PM as the child was riding with two friends who were not injured.

The 74 year old driver of the truck told officers he had come to a complete stop before making a right turn from Northbound 5 onto Eastbound 54 and did not see the child in time to avoid hitting him.

The boy was initially taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Health Systems but was later transported to a medical center in St. Louis for treatment of head injuries he suffered in the accident.

Police say the child was not wearing a safety helmet at the time.

