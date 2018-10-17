Boyfriend Accused of Spending Over $85,000 on Girlfriend’s Cards

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

A man is facing charges after allegedly running up over $85,000 in expenses on his girlfriend’s credit cards.  Ivan Stark is charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more and one charge for fraudulent use of a credit card.  The girlfriend says she allowed him to use her Discover card in December of last year, and he has since used her information from other accounts to make numerous purchases.  He also requested increases in credit limits using her data.  The Camden County Sheriff’s office, which investigated the case, says Stark has 15 previous convictions for fraud, theft, bad checks, fraudulent use of a credit card, and others.  Last November he was released from the Colorado Department of Corrections where he was serving time for theft.

