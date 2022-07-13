News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

UPDATE: (BREAKING): 2 Vehicles Found In Water At Watson Hollow Cove

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jul 13, 2022 , , ,

KRMS is on the scene of a water patrol recovery operation in Osage Beach.

Officials believe they have discovered a vehicle beneath the water at the 2MM of Watson Hollow cove.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department confirms that the one car believed to belong to a missing lake area attorney is not his, but more information has been received which is being followed up on.

It is a 2006 vehicle that was reported stolen. A potential second vehicle has been discovered, but has not been confirmed to be related to the missing persons case.

We will continue to share updates as they become available.

