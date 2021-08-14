UPDATE: Columbia Man In Custody Following 2 Car Chases – One Involving A Stolen Lake Ozark PD Vehicle

***Update:
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges following a wild chase through Lake Ozark.
Officials say it started at the Kohl’s parking lot, when Lake Ozark Police responded to a shoplifting call.
Once there, officers were forced to give chase when the man commandeered a stolen car and drove to Bagnell Dam BLVD, where he was involved in a head-on collision.
He then proceeded to go to Woods Supermarket and went over the cliff at the parking lot.
He was apprehended and placed into a Lake Ozark Patrol vehicle, where he was able to break out of the cage and stole the police car.
Another pursuit took place across the Toll Bridge into Porto Cima, where he jumped from the car, ran into the Lake and was eventually captured by Corporal Green of the LOPD.
The man is being held in the Miller County Jail on a number of charges and 2 LOPD Vehicles were damaged in the pursuits.
This remains a developing story and we will bring you the latest as it comes in.
**** From the city of Lake Ozark:
*****Previous Story:
We’re getting word of an accident involving a Lake Ozark Police SUV.
According to sources & comments on social media, it appears that someone may have stolen the Police SUV and during a chase with other officers, crashed it.
That is unconfirmed at this time and we are awaiting more information from the city about the incident.
As soon as the details are released, we will pass them along to you.