BREAKING: Arrest in Dallas County Murders, Search Continues for Second Suspect

On Wednesday night, October 3rd, officers from DCSO and the Lake Area Major Case Squad arrested Jeffrey Dale Lee Stevenson in the murders of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas, Mo. Stevenson is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, burglary in the second degree, and stealing. He is being held in the Camden County jail with no bond. The arrest was made in the Macks Creek area.

Authorities are still searching for Billy Sage Medley, a 22 year old white male. Medley is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should notify DCSO at 417-345-2441 or call 911.

