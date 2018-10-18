News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

BREAKING: Arrest Made in 5-81 Motel Fire

A suspect has been arrested and formally charged in connection to the fire, Wednesday, that caused significant damage at the 5-81 Motel on Old Route 5 in Camdenton. Rocco Vaglica is charged with one count of first-degree arson. Courthouse records indicate that Vaglica and an unnamed female had been arguing about their relationship for the past month and a half, and that he had made statements during that time that he wanted to die. Rocco had also believed that she was cheating on him leading up to the sequence of events Wednesday morning. That’s when a neighbor claims to have observed Vaglica throwing a burning object through a window into the apartment before yelling “fire” and for everyone to get out. The probable cause statement also indicates that Vaglica had threatened to burn down Tan Tar A if they did not provide him with accurate working hours for the woman he was in the relationship with. Five units and the 5-81 Motel office were pretty much destroyed and, at least, a dozen residents displaced. Vaglica is being held in the Camden County Jail on a $250-thousand cash-only bond.

Filed Under: Top Stories

