UPDATE: 16 Injured in Boat Explosion at Millstone Marina

UPDATE

The marine division of the highway patrol now says as many as 16 are injured after a boat blew up shortly after refueling at Millstone Marina in Morgan County.

Gravois Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson tells KRMS News there were 15 people aboard the cabin cruiser plus two dock employees nearby when the explosion happened.

At least a few of the injured ended up in the water and were helped out by dock employees and others before fire department personnel from Gravois, Sunrise Beach and Rocky Mount arrived on the scene.

The marine division of the highway patrol now reports 16 people, including oner person on the deck, suffered minor to moderate injuries by the blast which, apparently, was caused by a spark after fumes built up in the engine area.

The highway patrol also now says that 16 people were taken to an area hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY

At least seven people are injured after a boat blew up late Friday afternoon shortly after re-fueling at Millstone Marina in Morgan County.

At least a few of the seven people injured ended up in the water and were helped out by the dock employees and others before fire department personnel from Gravois, Sunrise Beach and Rocky Mount arrived on the scene.

Injuries were described as “superficial burns” along with cuts and abrasions. Seven of the injured were taken to an area hospital. The marine division of the highway patrol is expected to release further details.

KRMS News will pass along an update at that time.