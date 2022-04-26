News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

BREAKING: Bagnell Dam Bridge to Re-Open This Friday (April, 29, 2022)

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 26, 2022

Barring any last-minute complications, the long-awaited re-opening of the Bagnell Dam Bridge at Lake of the Ozarks will happen this Friday. April 29th. That’s according to a press release issued today (Tuesday) by Ameren-Missouri. MoDOT Resident engineer Chris Graham says, while the dam will be re-opened to traffic, there will be new weight restrictions in place with an 18-ton limit for heavier loads. There are also some final elements of the project to be completed requiring specific weather conditions with plans to re-close the bridge again for several days, weekends excluded, at a future date to get those details finished up. MoDOT also realizes the project took longer than expected due to the weather but says the patience of local residents and travelers was much appreciated during the closure which started back in September.

