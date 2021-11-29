BREAKING: Biden Vaccine Mandate On Healthcare Workers Stopped In Its Track

The Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on healthcare workers is stopped cold in its tracks. That’s according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office which held a press conference Monday afternoon in St. Louis announcing a ruling issued by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri. Missouri had been the first state to file the suit against the vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has also filed suit to halt OSHA’s vaccine mandate on private employers and the vaccine mandate on federal contractors, both of which are awaiting court rulings.