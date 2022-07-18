News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Body Discovered Inside Car Belonging to Missing Attorney at Lake Regional Hospital

ByKRMS News

Jul 18, 2022

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body, in a vehicle for possibly up to four days, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Although no official information has been released, it’s believed to be the body of missing lake area attorney Brian Byrd who was last seen leaving his home on July 10th. A recent search in the water off Passover Road last week uncovered one submerged vehicle which did not belong to Byrd but was reported stolen back in 2003. At least two individuals in hazmat suits were on the scene at Lake Regional which was marked off with police tape instructing KRMS News to stay behind the area marked off in parking lot-B. As of about 1:00 Monday afternoon, officials were preparing to remove the body from the vehicle with license plates matching those of the car belonging to Byrd. One unnamed official at the scene told KRMS News that the area is considered a crime scene. KRMS News will pass along more details when released by the Osage Beach Police Department.

 

 

 

