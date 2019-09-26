UPDATE: Apparent Bomb Scare in Camdenton

UPDATE: Camdenton Police Have Issued the Following Press Release

May 26, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

On September 26th at approx. 1:22 PM Officers with the Camdenton Police Department were dispatched to the Sleep Inn on E. Hwy. 54 Camdenton, MO to assist hotel staff with a problem with a tenant. Upon entry Officers made contact with one black male subject and observed narcotics, weapons and what appeared to be an explosive substance.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-County Fire Department and Missouri State Hwy Patrol is assisting the Camdenton Police Department to investigate this scene.

For everyone’s safety the building and parking lot was evacuated. Missouri State Hwy Patrol bomb squad responded to secure and safely remove the item.

Investigation to continues

Breaking: There has been an apparent bomb scare at the Sleep Inn in Camdenton. Authorities at this time are confirming nothing other than the fact that they are on the scene and it is currently taped off. You should avoid the area until further notice. One person has been taken into custody. We’ll have more details as they become available.