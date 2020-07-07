News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

BREAKING: Camden County Sees 2nd COVID 19 Death

A 2nd person in the Lake Area has died due to COVID 19.

Camden County Health officials say they received the notification about the person recently, but they were given no further details at this time.

The first COVID death in the Lake Area also occurred in Camden County back in March.

Camden County currently has 11 active cases of COVID 19 and a total of 80 cases since testing began.

