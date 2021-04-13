BREAKING: FDA And CDC Call For “Temporary Pause” Of Johnson And Johnson COVID Vaccine

The FDA and The CDC are announcing a “pause in the use” of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine.

According to the FDA, officials are asking states to temporarily halt using the vaccine after six people in the US have developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

This vaccine is the same one that was used during the mass vaccination event at School of the Osage earlier this year.

Officials say this decision is out of an “abundance of caution”, indicating that the adverse reactions seen so far appear to be extremely rare.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more details as they come in.

*****Here is the press conference held at 9AM.